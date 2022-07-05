There has been a call for dedicated motorhome parking provision across Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

Speaking at June's plenary council meeting, Councillor Rory Farrell (SDLP) said: "We need to show that we are open for business by creating dedicated motorhome parking provision."

Cllr Farrell proposed Council identify "suitable locations and external funding sources in advance of establishing motorhome parking sites to enhance our tourism offering".

He added: "We are missing a trick by not having dedicated motorhome parking provision across our city and district.

"There are 15,000 registered motorhomes in Ireland, 225,000 in the UK and over 2.5 million across the continent of Europe. That is an absolutely massive market that our council does not currently cater for."

"Our location at the confluence of the Wild Atlantic Way and Causeway Coast means we should be a mecca and destination of choice for motorhome tourists but the lack of parking provision means we are not capitalising on the opportunity.

"Motorhome owners have high levels of disposable income. They can come to Derry, walk the Walls, see the murals, dander across the Peace Bridge, have a meal and a few pints and retire to their motorhome when they're done for the day. They have money to spend, the have money to inject in the local economy but we're currently saying that there's no room at the inn," said Cllr Farrell.

Cllr Farrell added the North West needed dedicated parking provision, which needed to be marketed this far and wide.

He said: "We have witnessed increasing numbers this year and we note that Fort George will be a base during Clipper, but we need to have permanent provision. We need dedicated and designated provision.

"Providing this will enhance our tourism offering. It can help us tap into a growing lucrative market which will bring money into the local economy to create and sustain jobs."

Cllr Farrell's motion was passed.