Search

05 Jul 2022

Call for dedicated motorhome parking provision

'We need to show that we are open for business' - Cllr Rory Farrell

Call for dedicated motorhome parking provision

Call for dedicated motorhome parking provision

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Jul 2022 2:45 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

There has been a call for dedicated motorhome parking provision across Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

Speaking at June's plenary council meeting, Councillor Rory Farrell (SDLP) said: "We need to show that we are open for business by creating dedicated motorhome parking provision."

Cllr Farrell proposed Council identify "suitable locations and external funding sources in advance of establishing motorhome parking sites to enhance our tourism offering".

He added: "We are missing a trick by not having dedicated motorhome parking provision across our city and district.

"There are 15,000 registered motorhomes in Ireland, 225,000 in the UK and over 2.5 million across the continent of Europe. That is an absolutely massive market that our council does not currently cater for."

"Our location at the confluence of the Wild Atlantic Way and Causeway Coast means we should be a mecca and destination of choice for motorhome tourists but the lack of parking provision means we are not capitalising on the opportunity.

"Motorhome owners have high levels of disposable income. They can come to Derry, walk the Walls, see the murals, dander across the Peace Bridge, have a meal and a few pints and retire to their motorhome when they're done for the day. They have money to spend, the have money to inject in the local economy but we're currently saying that there's no room at the inn," said Cllr Farrell.

Cllr Farrell added the North West needed dedicated parking provision, which needed to be marketed this far and wide.

He said: "We have witnessed increasing numbers this year and we note that Fort George will be a base during Clipper, but we need to have permanent provision. We need dedicated and designated provision.

"Providing this will enhance our tourism offering. It can help us tap into a growing lucrative market which will bring money into the local economy to create and sustain jobs."

Cllr Farrell's motion was passed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media