Magherafelt to benefit from road resurfacing contracts

Magherafelt is one of six towns set to benefit from the resurfacing contract.
Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has welcomed the awarding of road resurfacing contracts totalling an annual value of approximately £20million.
Phase One of the Department’s interim asphalt resurfacing procurement strategy, which consists of resurfacing contracts for a number of towns across the North, including Magherafelt, have been awarded.
Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “This is welcome news and an important first step in improving road conditions in these six areas. I am pleased to announce this procurement exercise has been successful and that these contracts have now been awarded.
“This asphalt resurfacing work will make a significant difference to road safety and journey times, improving the lives of the people who live in these areas.
“The awarding of these contracts is an important development and I am delighted that we are one step closer to this important and much-needed work getting underway.”
Work in these areas is due to start towards the end of July.
