Man arrested in Dungiven under Terrorism Act

The PSNI arrested the man this morning.
Detectives from Strand Road in Derry have arrested a 27-year-old man in Dungiven this morning, Thursday, June 30, and conducted a search in the town.
The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act, and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for interview.
Today’s search and arrest are part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the INLA, according to the PSNI.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.