Adam B hosts Charity Colour Run to raise funds for AWARE NI

Derry Youtube star, Adam B and Derry-born charity, AWARE NI, are hosting a fundraising Colour Run to raise money for the charity.

The run will go ahead on Saturday July 9 at 12pm, starting at Templemore Sports Complex, Derry.

The public are encouraged to join the Derry star to take part in the fun filled day for all age groups. You can run the whole way but if running isn't your thing, you can jog or walk the route which will see participants being covered in coloured powder paint.

All proceeds will be donated to local Derry-born charity, AWARE NI.

AWARE is a charity with the aim to help tackle anxiety and depression in young people. They deliver mental health and well-being programmes into communities, schools, colleges, universities and workplaces.

Adam B said: "It's so important to raise awareness at an early age about how it's okay to talk about your feelings. It's okay to open up. It's okay to not be okay sometimes. You don't have to struggle in silence.

"So come join me on Saturday 9th July at 12pm at the Complex for a day full of fun, laughs and A LOT of colour!"

The run is a ticket only event and everyone on the day will need a ticket to enter the premises but tickets can also be purchased on the day.

Tickets are £10 per person/child. One ticket covers one individual, it does not cover all family members.

Tickets are available at: https://bit.ly/3ndGAc8

Participants make their way around a 2km course, while being showered with brightly coloured powder paint by volunteers.

It is an event for all the family, with an emphasis on fun over athletic prowess, however there will be a prize for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

Every registered participant will recieve an 'Adam B Colour Run' T-shirt and spectators and supporters are welcome- you can even purchase colour packets to throw.

There will be local vendors in attendance, food, fun and lots of activities.

If you're a local vendor and would like to be a part of the event please contact:

ceeva@adamb.co for further details.