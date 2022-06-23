'Got Beethoven: My First Forty Years with the Brodsky Quartet' launched

There will be definitely be music in the Derry air when the Brodsky Quartet take to the Walled City Music Festival stage.

And, as if that was not enough, one quarter of the quartet, Derry's own, Paul Cassidy is doing a book talk about his new book, "Got Beethoven: My First Forty Years with the Brodsky Quartet", the sequel to his fabulous first novel, "Get Beethoven".

Paul's book talk is taking place in the Park Bar on Frances Street tonight (Thursday) at 6.15pm, during which he will be interview by local journalist, Leona O'Neill.

Laughing he said: "Plenty of teenagers dream about becoming a rock star but how many 10 year old's dream about becoming a world-beating string quartet, and then go ahead and do it?

"The quartet’s unique fifty year history and ground-breaking musical journey means that on the same page readers can enjoy tales involving such diverse artists as, Sting, Anne Sophie von Otter, Bjork or Maria Joao Pires. Our global travels release strikingly diverse adventures from Kings College Cambridge to Roskilde, Montreux to St. James’ Palace."

With something for everyone, "Got Beethoven manages to be factual and informative whilst remaining infectiously entertaining. Suitable for all readers, from the autobiography lovers to those who just love a great story!

Celebrating half a century of performance, the Brodsky Quartet, which comprises: Krysia Osostowicz, Ian Belton, Jacqueline Thomas and Paul, is opening the Walled City Music Festival in the beautiful surroundings of Christ Church, on Derry's Infirmary Road, at 7.30pm tonight (Thursday).

Paul said the group had not played in Derry since 2013, the City of Culture year.

He added: “We are hugely looking forward to performing in Derry again. It is really nice because we are playing with Cathal Breslin, a wonderful pianist from Derry.

“We will start the concert with a little Mozart flute quartet, with Sabrina Hu.

"Then we are going to play Shostakovich's Ninth Quartet, which is just an extraordinary piece. People should brace themselves for that because it is just the most exciting and incredible piece. Very virtuosic and exciting for everyone, players and listeners.

“In the second half, we are just going to revel in Dvořák's Piano Quintet with Cathal. This piece is just one of the most romantic things ever. It is one glorious theme after another.

"There is a lot of dance and fun. It is really an amazing piece,” said Paul.

