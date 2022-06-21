'Stop vandalism of Strathfoyle Play Park'

An appeal for attacks to cease on Strathfoyle Play Park
An appeal has been made for attacks to cease on Strathfoyle Play Park.
Following the second attack on the play park, which took place at the weekend, Derry City Councillor, Paul Flemming (Sinn Féin) said the vandalism should stop immediately.
Cllr Flemming said: "Sadly there has been a second attack on the play park, resulting in the park having to close until repairs can be carried out. This is an intolerable situation.
“It took many years to get this play park opened and it provides a great facility for local families. The last thing we want to see is it being targeted by a very small anti-community element.
“I would urge anyone who sees people vandalising the park or other facilities to contact the police, elected representatives and local community organisations.”
