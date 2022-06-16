Search

16 Jun 2022

Derry housing estate to celebrate 75th anniversary with Midsummer Carnival Parade

Reporter:

Derry Now

16 Jun 2022 5:06 PM

A carnival parade will be held on the streets of Creggan tomorrow to mark 75 years of the Derry housing estate.

The Creggan Midsummer Carnival Parade will involve community groups, sports clubs, schools and youth clubs from across the neighbourhood taking to the streets in what is sure to be a fun and memorable evening.

The parade leave at St Joseph’s Boys School on Westway at 6.00pm and make its way around Beechwood Crescent and onto Broadway. It will turn right at the top of Broadway on to Fanad Drive and continue up to Central Drive passing the shops and turning left down Linsfort Drive and onto Iniscairn Road before turning right onto Lislane Drive.

It will then travel up Lislane before turning right cutting across Inveroe, then will turn right to travel down Linsfort making its way to the finish point at the Bishop's Field.

A spokesperson for Féile which have been co-ordinating the event 'The parade on Friday evening is the latest in a series of events planned in Creggan to mark 75 years since the building of the first houses in the estate.

“Over the last few weeks, groups from across the neighbourhood have been working with North West Carnival Initiative to create props and costumes for the parade.

“This is set to be one of the biggest parades held in the area in recent years.

“We would kindly ask all residents who live along the route to come celebrate with us but also temporarily park their cars in an alternative location, to allow the parade to pass freely.”

Local News

