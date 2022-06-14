Hopes that Danielle McLaughlin murder trial will be expedited

Andrea Brannigan, the mother of Buncrana's Danielle McLaughlin (28) who was murdered in Goa five years ago, said she had done everything in her power to get justice for her daughter.

Andrea's comments came in the wake of a meeting between Irish and British Diplomats and the Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant.

Andrea said: “I have done everything in my power to get justice for Danielle.

"I continue to push for a conclusion to the court case, in the hope that I may try and rebuild me and my family's lives with the knowledge that I have done everything in my power that I could possibly do to get justice for Danielle.”

The aim of Thursday's meeting was to seek a quick conclusion to the trial of Goan man, Vikat Bhagat, who was charged with Danielle's rape and murder. His trial is currently underway at the district and sessions court at Margao in South Goa.

It took place between Consul General of Ireland, Gerry Kelly, and British Deputy High Commissioner, Western India, Alan Gemmell. Mr Kelly presented Mr Sawant with a letter from Andrea requesting that the trial be expedited, and expressing her fear that she would never get justice for Danielle.

Following the discussions the two men issued a joint statement, which said: “Ensuring a quick conclusion to the court case is a significant priority for the British and Irish Governments as well as, of course, for Danielle's family.

“We came to Goa together to do all we could to raise the profile of this case and express our concern at the pace of the trial and its impact on Danielle's family.”