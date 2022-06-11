Studying part-time at NWRC helped Derry student apply for her Degree

Local student Leona Quinn, who achieved a 100% perfect score in her Essential Skills Level 2 in Mathematics, says studying part-time at North West Regional College (NWRC) has enabled her to progress to a Degree in Nursing.

Leona Quinn (28) currently works at Altnagelvin Hospital as a Dementia companion. Her ward manager encouraged her to upskill, saying she had the potential to become a staff nurse, however without a maths qualification Leona was unable to progress on to a degree with Open University.

She said: “I have a degree in English, but I decided I wanted to change track and work in the Health and Care sector. I previously worked at a care home and then on to my work as a dementia champion.

“My manager encouraged me to go back and get my maths, so I applied to NWRC. It was a brilliant course and I felt comfortable doing it. Everyone there really wanted to learn and there was no pressure on any of us, I think that’s why we all did so well out of the course.

“When I found out I had passed with a score of 100% I couldn’t believe it. I’ve since been able to apply to the Open University for my Nursing degree.

“When I think about it now, it was only my maths that was holding me back and now I’ve got over that stumbling block. The course is free which is an added bonus, and you only have to commit to two hours a week.

“I’d say to anyone thinking about part-time study to just go for it. Make time for yourself.”

NWRC has just published its 2022/2023 part time course guide, which includes popular courses that range from a three-year Foundation Degree in Software Development, to an eight-week course in beginners French.

With hundreds of courses to choose from, local people are being encouraged to take the plunge at learning something new, try a new hobby. or upskill to help them progress on their chosen career paths.

There are huge benefits to studying for a qualification part-time. Not only can you continue to work while you study, but a part time course will allow you to juggle earning with learning, offering a viable alternative for those who can’t commit to full-time courses.

In the first few hours on the first day of enrolments last year, a number of the College’s most popular courses filled-up, and those who want to make sure they have a place for September are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

The range of courses is huge – from: Photography, Sign Language, Book Keeping, Dental Nursing, Professional courses, Butchery, Computing, Counselling, Carpentry, Welding, First Aid, Engineering, Hairdressing and Beauty, Chocolate Skills, Sports Massage, Fitness, Administration, Early Years, GCSE Science, Maths and English, and much more…

The College offers special reduced fees for those receiving particular benefits, to make its courses as accessible as possible to those on all levels of income. For those who have been out of education for some time, returning to learning may be a daunting prospect, but with its fantastic new facilities and student support services, the College aims to make the learning experience as positive as possible for learners of all ages.

Course information is now available to view online at www.nwrc.ac.uk/parttime where you can also apply online.

Skills Funding is also available for Businesses and Individuals. You can receive more information if you are eligible by ringing 07436839960 or email businesssupport@nwrc.ac.uk