Search

11 Jun 2022

Studying part-time at NWRC helped Derry student apply for her Degree

Studying part-time at NWRC helped Derry student apply for her Degree

Leona Quinn completed a part time course at NWRC and is now progressing to a Degree in Nursing. (Pic Martin McKeown).

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Jun 2022 2:04 PM

Local student Leona Quinn, who achieved a 100% perfect score in her Essential Skills Level 2 in Mathematics, says studying part-time at North West Regional College (NWRC) has enabled her to progress to a Degree in Nursing.

Leona Quinn (28) currently works at Altnagelvin Hospital as a Dementia companion. Her ward manager encouraged her to upskill, saying she had the potential to become a staff nurse, however without a maths qualification Leona was unable to progress on to a degree with Open University.

She said: “I have a degree in English, but I decided I wanted to change track and work in the Health and Care sector. I previously worked at a care home and then on to my work as a dementia champion.

“My manager encouraged me to go back and get my maths, so I applied to NWRC. It was a brilliant course and I felt comfortable doing it. Everyone there really wanted to learn and there was no pressure on any of us, I think that’s why we all did so well out of the course.

“When I found out I had passed with a score of 100% I couldn’t believe it. I’ve since been able to apply to the Open University for my Nursing degree.

“When I think about it now, it was only my maths that was holding me back and now I’ve got over that stumbling block. The course is free which is an added bonus, and you only have to commit to two hours a week.

“I’d say to anyone thinking about part-time study to just go for it. Make time for yourself.”

NWRC has just published its 2022/2023 part time course guide, which includes popular courses that range from a three-year Foundation Degree in Software Development, to an eight-week course in beginners French.

With hundreds of courses to choose from, local people are being encouraged to take the plunge at learning something new, try a new hobby. or upskill to help them progress on their chosen career paths.

There are huge benefits to studying for a qualification part-time. Not only can you continue to work while you study, but a part time course will allow you to juggle earning with learning, offering a viable alternative for those who can’t commit to full-time courses.

In the first few hours on the first day of enrolments last year, a number of the College’s most popular courses filled-up, and those who want to make sure they have a place for September are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

The range of courses is huge – from: Photography, Sign Language, Book Keeping, Dental Nursing, Professional courses, Butchery, Computing, Counselling, Carpentry, Welding, First Aid, Engineering, Hairdressing and Beauty, Chocolate Skills, Sports Massage, Fitness, Administration, Early Years, GCSE Science, Maths and English, and much more…

The College offers special reduced fees for those receiving particular benefits, to make its courses as accessible as possible to those on all levels of income. For those who have been out of education for some time, returning to learning may be a daunting prospect, but with its fantastic new facilities and student support services, the College aims to make the learning experience as positive as possible for learners of all ages.

Course information is now available to view online at www.nwrc.ac.uk/parttime where you can also apply online.

Skills Funding is also available for Businesses and Individuals. You can receive more information if you are eligible by ringing 07436839960 or email businesssupport@nwrc.ac.uk

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media