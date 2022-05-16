Clearing up underway at Derry Hotel flooded by torrential downpour

The scene at Da Vinci's during the downpour.
Clearing up is underway at a Derry hotel following this afternoon's thunderstorm which resulted in flooding in a number of areas of the city.
Torrential rain forced open storm drains resulting in water getting into the bar and outside seating area of Da Vinci's Hotel, just off the Culmore Road.
Flooding also occurred at a flooding 'hotspot' on Letterkenny Road.
