Guests evacuated after fire breaks out in Derry hotel

Fire crews at the scene of fire incident at the Shipquay Hotel.
Guests were evacuated after a fire broke out in a Derry city centre hotel this evening.
Four fire engines and a turntable appliance, from Northland Road and Crescent Link stations in the city, along with a support vehicle from Strabane attended the scene.
Shipquay Street was closed to traffic during the incident.
Speaking to Derry Now at the scene, station commander Kevin Chester, said a 'small fire' had started accidentally.
He said: “At 5.20pm, we received a call to attend the Shipquay Hotel and when we arrived the alarm had been activated and management had evacuated the building.
“On the second floor of the building, we found light smoke and through further investigation we discovered an accidental fire in a linen store on the second floor.
“It took us a while to locate the seat of the fire but we found that it was a located in a dishwasher.
“We removed the dishwasher from the building and we took time to work with the manager to clear the smoke.”
No one was injured in the incident and guests have been allowed to return.
Shipquay Street has also reopened to traffic.
