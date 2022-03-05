Breaking: Muff Festival cancelled
Inishowen's Muff Festival has been cancelled.
The festival, which traditionally took place over the August Bank Holiday weekend has suffered due to the lack of volunteers and committee members necessary to organise the event.
Speaking to Inish Live, committee member, Oisin McLaughlin, aka DJ, Ois Bosh, said: "It is a real shame we did not have the numbers to run our annual festival this year.
"We, the remaining committee members, have had numerous meetings over the past few weeks to try to obtain more help but unfortunately, that has been unsuccessful.
"I can assure you, Muff Festival is not gone for good, we will try again next year. We will not go down without a fight and here is hoping we can hold our 40th Muff Festival in 2023."
