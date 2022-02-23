Search

23 Feb 2022

Paddy McCourt appears in court charged with sexual assault

Former Celtic star released on bail to appear again next month

Paddy McCourt - released on bail. Pic by Piaras Ó Midheach/Sportsfile.

Reporter:

John Gill

23 Feb 2022 11:43 AM

Derry City Football Club's technical football director has appeared at Magistrate's Court charged with sexual assault on a female.

Patrick McCourt, 38, of Wheatfield Court, Muff in County Donegal was charged with one count of sexual assault that was said to have occurred on January 30 last.

McCourt appeared by videolink from his solicitor' s office and when he was asked did he understand the charge he replied 'yes but definitely not guilty.'

A police officer who connected the accused to the charge was asked by Ciaran Shiels, McCourt's solicitor if his client had answered all questions and co-operated with police and was told he had.

Mr Shiels said a 'specific line on inquiry involving DNA'  had been suggested by police and asked was the officer aware of progress there and was told he wasn't.

The solicitor said that the decision to charge McCourt was 'premature' and asked had another 'potential witness and potential suspect' been spoken to.

The officer said that the investigating officer had felt there was sufficient evidence to charge McCourt without forensics but he could not say if this other person had been spoken to yet.

Mr Shiels said that the case could drag on for some time due to delays with forensics but added he was 'very anxious to find out what police have done' as regards the other person.

The case was adjourned until March 23 and McCourt was released on bail.

