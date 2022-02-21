Search

21 Feb 2022

£1.3m resurfacing work to begin on Skeoge Link road next week

Motorists advised to avoid area

Resurfacing of Skeoge Link road will begin on Monday next.

Reporter:

staff reporter

21 Feb 2022 1:09 PM

A £1.3 million resurfacing scheme on the Skeoge Link road in Derry is scheduled to begin on Monday next, February 28.

The works will start at the Ballyarnett Roundabout and continue westwards to the Buncrana Road Roundabout, a distance of some 2.8 kilometres and will include the resurfacing of the Buncrana Road Roundabout.

To facilitate the work phased road closures will be required at various times. Diversion routes will be sign posted.

Announcing the commencement of the works Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “I am very pleased to be able to announce this investment in this key cross border transport corridor.

“This work will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network to the benefit of local residents and those who travel through the area. I would like to thank the travelling public and local residents in advance for their cooperation while these much needed works are completed.”
Ms Mallon said her Department had carefully planned the road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public.

Road users are advised to avoid the area whenever possible and to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closures. During construction access for local residents and businesses will be facilitated.

Completion of the work by May 16 is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, Ms Mallon said her Department would keep the public informed of any change. 

