09 Feb 2022

Edward Meenan murder trial adjourned after member of jury tests positive for Covid-19

Hearing to resume on Monday

Derry murder victim sustained multiple stab wounds, court hears

Murder victim Edward Meenan.

Reporter:

staff reporter

09 Feb 2022 2:02 PM

The trial of three men charged with the murder of Gerard Meenan in Derry over three years ago has been adjourned after a member of the jury tested positive for Covid-19.

The hearing, being held at Derry Crown Court sitting in Belfast, will resume on Monday next. It is expected to last a number of weeks.

Sean Rodgers, 34, of no fixed abode, Derek Creswell, 29, of King's Lane in Ballykelly and Ryan Walters, 22, with an address in Crossgar, are charged with the murder of the 52-year-old father-of-nine whose body was discovered in a laneway at the rear of Creggan Street in the early hours of November 25, 2018.

They are also facing trial on a charge of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm on another man on the same date.

