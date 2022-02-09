Edward Meenan murder trial adjourned after member of jury tests positive for Covid-19

Murder victim Edward Meenan.
The trial of three men charged with the murder of Gerard Meenan in Derry over three years ago has been adjourned after a member of the jury tested positive for Covid-19.
The hearing, being held at Derry Crown Court sitting in Belfast, will resume on Monday next. It is expected to last a number of weeks.
Sean Rodgers, 34, of no fixed abode, Derek Creswell, 29, of King's Lane in Ballykelly and Ryan Walters, 22, with an address in Crossgar, are charged with the murder of the 52-year-old father-of-nine whose body was discovered in a laneway at the rear of Creggan Street in the early hours of November 25, 2018.
They are also facing trial on a charge of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm on another man on the same date.
