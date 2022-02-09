Search

09 Feb 2022

Derry man found dead on shores of Lough Neagh died 'as a result of the action of a third party'

Coroner rules out suicide, natural cause or accident as a cause Gerard Hampson's death

Derry man found dead on shores of Lough Neagh died 'as a result of the action of a third party'

Gerard Hampson died 'as a result of the action of a third party

Reporter:

staff reporter

09 Feb 2022 1:21 PM

A Derry man found dead on the shores of Lough Neagh just over 14 years ago died 'as a result of the action of a third party,' a coroner has ruled.

Speaking at the conclusion of the inquest into the death of Gérard Hampson, 53, of Northland Road in Derry, coroner Joe McCrisken said he believed the dead man had died on November 30, 2007,six weeks before his body was found.

.He ruledMr Hampson was' placed or pushed into the water and this was done while he was heavily intoxicated.

'Mr Hampson disappeared at the end of November 2007 and after appeal s from his family and a search on both sides of the border his naked body was found on the shores of Lough Neagh on January 9, 2008.

Mr McCrisken ruled that it was' highly likely' Mr Hampson' s clothing was removed by a third party.

Outlining the circumstances of the disappearance of the deceased, he said forensics had linked him to a kidnapping in Mullingar and the PSNI were actively seeking him at the time of his disappearance.

He recounted statements from a Witness X and a Witness Y and said X had told Y he and two others had killed Mr Hampson and added it was 'the hardest thing he ever had to do holding that man under the water'.

The other two men mentioned in the statement are both deceased.

The coroner said he could not get involved in attributing criminal or civil liability but he ruled out suicide, natural cause or accident as a cause of death.

Coroner McCrisken commended the Hampson family for their 'patience and fortitude' over the last number of years.

He added that it was unfortunate that no one had been made amenable for Mr Hampson's death.

