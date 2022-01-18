Martin McGuinness reconciliation event available online

A special reconciliation event hosted by the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation featuring a keynote address from US Congressman Richard E. Neal is to be broadcast online.

“Reconciliation and Reflections” took place at First Derry Presbyterian Church on October 27th and also featured contributions from Maria Doherty, representing the Foundation and the Rev. David Latimer, the former Minister at First Derry who struck up a friendship with the then Deputy First Minister.

Foundation spokesperson Paul Kavanagh confirmed that the online launch will take place on January 23 at 8pm and the event will be available to view afterwards.

Mr Kavanagh said: “This was a very moving and special event which focused on Martin Mc Guinness’ work for reconciliation and the incredible relationships he built during his lifetime and his ongoing legacy of peace and progress.

“We are very grateful to Congressman Richard E. Neal, Co-Chairman of the bipartisan Congressional Friends of Ireland Caucus for delivering the keynote address and to all those who were part of the music, song and poetry contributions that were so moving on the night.

“Obviously, given health restrictions, attendance had to be limited at the live event and for that reason it was recorded for broadcast to facilitate greater participation.

“We are now delighted to be launching the event online so that a much wider audience can experience what was a truly remarkable occasion.”