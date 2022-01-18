Search

18 Jan 2022

Martin McGuinness reconciliation event available online

Martin McGuinness reconciliation event available online

The online launch of the Martin McGuinness Reconciliation event will take place at 8pm on January 23

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

18 Jan 2022

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

A special reconciliation event hosted by the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation featuring a keynote address from US Congressman Richard E. Neal is to be broadcast online.

“Reconciliation and Reflections” took place at First Derry Presbyterian Church on October 27th and also featured contributions from Maria Doherty, representing the Foundation and the Rev. David Latimer, the former Minister at First Derry who struck up a friendship with the then Deputy First Minister.

Foundation spokesperson Paul Kavanagh confirmed that the online launch will take place on January 23 at 8pm and the event will be available to view afterwards.

Mr Kavanagh said: “This was a very moving and special event which focused on Martin Mc Guinness’ work for reconciliation and the incredible relationships he built during his lifetime and his ongoing legacy of peace and progress.

“We are very grateful to Congressman Richard E. Neal, Co-Chairman of the bipartisan Congressional Friends of Ireland Caucus for delivering the keynote address and all the musicians and poets who also contributed so movingly on the night.

“We are very grateful to Congressman Richard E. Neal, Co-Chairman of the bipartisan Congressional Friends of Ireland Caucus for delivering the keynote address and to all those who were part of the music, song and poetry contributions that were so moving on the night.

“Obviously, given health restrictions, attendance had to be limited at the live event and for that reason it was recorded for broadcast to facilitate greater participation.

“We are now delighted to be launching the event online so that a much wider audience can experience what was a truly remarkable occasion.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media