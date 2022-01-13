Creggan Enterprises delighted to host Jeremy Corbyn on North West visit

Former British Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, is to visit Derry at the end of the month as a guest of Creggan Enterprises.

Mr. Corbyn will carry out a number of key engagements at Ráth Mór, and in Derry and Donegal.

He will meet with local residents and community groups at the launch of Creggan Enterprises' 30th Anniversary Exhibition at Rath Mor, take part in a public discussion with Eamonn McCann at the Hive Studies (at Ráth Mór) on Friday, January 28 and he will deliver a keynote lecture at the Guildhall on 29th January, to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

A recipient of both the Gandhi Peace Prize (2013), and the Sean MacBride Prize (2017), Mr. Corbyn has been the MP for Islington North since 1983.

Conal McFeely, of Creggan Enterprises, said he was delighted Mr. Corbyn had accepted the invitation to visit Ráth Mór and to be hosted by Creggan Enterprises throughout his visit to the North West.

He said: “Jeremy Corbyn has been a lifelong campaigner for social justice and workers' rights, and an ardent supporter of co-operatives and social enterprise.

“Throughout his illustrious career he has demonstrated a commitment to Civil Rights as a champion of truth and justice.

“We believe he will receive a very warm welcome from the people of Creggan, Derry and Donegal.”

All events will be Covid compliant and numbers will be limited. For more information, contact: info@rathmor.com