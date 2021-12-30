Visiting suspended at Derry hospitals

Visiting has been suspended at Derry's hospitals.

The Western Health and Social Care Trust said the move was due to the continued pressures on hospitals/care facilities and indicators that levels of Covid-19 transmission were rapidly rising across the community.

A spokesperson said: “We have assessed all elements of risk and in order to protect patients, visitors and staff, the decision has been made to temporarily suspend visiting on all sites and facilities within the Western Trust.”

The suspension came into operation from midnight last night and will be reviewed tomorrow, Friday, December 31.

The spokesperson added: “Trust acknowledges that this is a very difficult time for the public. We ask however that you to work with us and we appeal to patients and visitors to respect our staff and the guidance they give you at all times.

“The Trust operates a ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy and we will not accept any form of abuse towards our staff.”

The spokesperson added members of the public could continue to arrange a ‘virtual visit’ with a relative or friend on a smartphone or tablet.

The spokesperson added: “Our hospitals have access to free wi-fi and our staff can help set this up. Please be patient. Our staff will have to prioritise clinical work and patient care at this very busy time.

“Further updates on our visiting arrangements will become available on our website – bit.ly/WTCOVIDVisiting.”