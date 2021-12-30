Search

30 Dec 2021

Visiting suspended at Derry hospitals

Move a result of 'rapidly rising' Covid-19 transmissions

Derry's Altnagelvin Hospital Emergency Department 'very busy' with over 66 people waiting

Altnagelvin Hospital where visiting has been suspended.

Reporter:

staff reporter

Visiting has been suspended at Derry's hospitals.

The Western Health and Social Care Trust said the move was due to the continued pressures on hospitals/care facilities and indicators that levels of Covid-19 transmission were rapidly rising across the community.

A spokesperson said: “We have assessed all elements of risk and in order to protect patients, visitors and staff, the decision has been made to temporarily suspend visiting on all sites and facilities within the Western Trust.”

The suspension came into operation from midnight last night and will be reviewed tomorrow, Friday, December 31.

The spokesperson added: “Trust acknowledges that this is a very difficult time for the public. We ask however that you to work with us and we appeal to patients and visitors to respect our staff and the guidance they give you at all times.

“The Trust operates a ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy and we will not accept any form of abuse towards our staff.”

The spokesperson added members of the public could continue to arrange a ‘virtual visit’ with a relative or friend on a smartphone or tablet.

The spokesperson added: “Our hospitals have access to free wi-fi and our staff can help set this up. Please be patient. Our staff will have to prioritise clinical work and patient care at this very busy time.

“Further updates on our visiting arrangements will become available on our website – bit.ly/WTCOVIDVisiting.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media