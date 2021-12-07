Arrested woman being questioned about 2019 Derry bomb find

A woman has been arrested in Derry as part of an investigation in the activities of the New IRA.

The 36-year-old, who was detained under the Terrorism Act, is being questioned about the discovery of an explosive device found in a parked car in Creggan Heights in Sepember 2019.

She is also being being questioned as part of Op Ledging, targeting the New IRA’s bomb making activities as well as the group’s storage of explosive devices and equipment.

She has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Police are also searching a property in the area as part of this operation.

Detective Inspector Heaton, from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit, said “The command wire initiated improvised explosive device, discovered in September 2019 was made safe by ammunition technical officers.

“Whilst there is no doubt the New IRA had intended to use this device to murder police officers trying to keep the community in Derry/Londonderry safe, it was also evident that, by bringing a bomb into a built up residential area, they had a total disregard for the lives of everyone living in Creggan

“We are mindful of the impact that searches have on the community and we seek to ensure all of our interactions are professional, respectful and courteous.

“The search and arrest operation today is focused on keeping the community safe and protecting them from the threat posed by these violent groups.

“Our chances of success are vastly improved by support and information from community and I would strongly urge people to report any suspicions they have about violent criminal activity in our community to police on 101 or alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”