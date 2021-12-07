Search

07 Dec 2021

Arrested woman being questioned about 2019 Derry bomb find

36-year-old taken to Musgrave Police Station

Arrested woman being questioned about 2019 Derry bomb find

The car in which the command wire initiated improvised explosive device was found, parked in a driveway in Creggan Heights.

Reporter:

staff reporter

A woman has been arrested in Derry as part of an investigation in the activities of the New IRA.

The 36-year-old, who was detained under the Terrorism Act, is being questioned about the discovery of an explosive device found in a parked car in Creggan Heights in Sepember 2019.
She is also being being questioned as part of Op Ledging, targeting the New IRA’s bomb making activities as well as the group’s storage of explosive devices and equipment.

She has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning. 

Police are also searching a property in the area as part of this operation.  
Detective Inspector Heaton, from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit, said “The command wire initiated improvised explosive device, discovered in September 2019  was made safe by ammunition technical officers. 

“Whilst there is no doubt the New IRA had intended to use this device to murder police officers trying to keep the community in Derry/Londonderry safe, it was also evident that, by bringing a bomb into a built up residential area, they had a total disregard for the lives of everyone living in Creggan
“We are mindful of the impact that searches have on the community and we seek to ensure all of our interactions are professional, respectful and courteous.

“The search and arrest operation today is focused on keeping the community safe and protecting them from the threat posed by these violent groups. 

“Our chances of success are vastly improved by support and information from community and I would strongly urge people to report any suspicions they have about violent criminal activity in our community to police on 101 or alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media