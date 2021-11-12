Died 18th October 2021
The family of the late Ursula Bernadette Doherty (nee McGee) would like to offer their sincere gratitude to those who offered their support and condolences during their recent bereavement. Thanks to those who called at the wake, brought Mass cards, sympathy cards, food, gifts, sent floral tributes and attended the funeral. Sincere thanks to Fr Michael McCaughey and Fr Paddy Doherty for celebrating the Requiem Mass. Thanks to Dr Doohan and the staff of Oakleaf Medical Practice. Thanks also to the MacMillan nurses. To WJ O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors for the courteous, professional and dignified manner in which they carried out the funeral arrangements. Ursula’s Month’s Mind Mass will be celebrated on Thursday 18 th November 2021 at 10:00am in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn.
