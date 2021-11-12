Search

12/11/2021

Ursula Bernadette Doherty

Acknolwedgement

Ursula Bernadette Doherty

Reporter:

staff reporter

Died 18th October 2021

The family of the late Ursula Bernadette Doherty (nee McGee) would like to offer their sincere gratitude to those who offered their support and condolences during their recent bereavement. Thanks to those who called at the wake, brought Mass cards, sympathy cards, food, gifts, sent floral tributes and attended the funeral. Sincere thanks to Fr Michael McCaughey and Fr Paddy Doherty for celebrating the Requiem Mass. Thanks to Dr Doohan and the staff of Oakleaf Medical Practice. Thanks also to the MacMillan nurses. To WJ O’Brien &amp; Son Funeral Directors for the courteous, professional and dignified manner in which they carried out the funeral arrangements. Ursula’s Month’s Mind Mass will be celebrated on Thursday 18 th November 2021 at 10:00am in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media