Families moved from homes in Derry security alert

Police are currently in attendance at the scene of the discovery of a suspicious object at Clon Elagh in the Skeoge area of Derry.
Residents are being asked to leave their homes while officers examine the object. The public is asked to avoid the area.
There are no further details at present.
