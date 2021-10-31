Altnagelvin A&E 'very busy': Appeal for public to attend for emergency treatment only

A&E department at Altnagelvin Hospital 'very busy'
Members of the public are being to attend the Emergency Department of Altnagelvin Hospital for emergency treatment only as the department is 'very busy.'
At one point this afternoon, over 85 people were waiting in the hospital's A&E department and 32 people waiting to be admitted to the hospital.
Appealing to members of the public to attend for emergency treatment only, a spokesperson for the Western Health and Social Services Trust said 'serious illnesses and life-threatening injuries will be seen first.'
The spokesperson added: “Please only come to ED if you have a medical or mental health emergency. Please find suitable alternative healthcare options available to you, such as your Community Pharmacy or GP Out of Hours.
“If you are attending ED, please respect Covid-19 guidance.
“Phone First is in operation in our Emergency Departments and Urgent Care and Treatment Centre. T
