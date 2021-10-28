Man to stand trial on rape and sexual assault charges

A 29-year-old man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of sex charges.
The man, who cannot be identified in order to protect the identity of the alleged victims in the case, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court today.
He faces 14 counts of indecent assault on two females on dates between November 17, 2001 and November 10, 2009.
He is also charged with four counts of sexual assault on the same two females and two counts of rape on dates between November 17, 2001 and July 11, 2010.
It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
The man said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.
He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on November 25 next and released on bail.
