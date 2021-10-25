Police appeal after reports for shots fire in Derry

Police are appealing for information after reports that shots were fired in Derry last night.
Inspector Swanson said: "We received a report at 9.40pm of gun shots in the Sevenoaks area of the city.
“Thankfully, there have been no reports of injuries or damage.
“Our enquiries are at an early stage, and I am appealing to anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area around that time to contact us on 101. Please quote reference 1859 of 24/10/21.”
Insp said information could also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
The PSNI are appealing for anyone who knows anything about the reported shots being fired in the Sevenoaks area of Derry to contact them
