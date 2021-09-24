Search

24/09/2021

Two men in court charged with rioting the night Lyra McKee shot dead

Both released on bail

New IRA admits killing Lyra McKee

Lyra McKee - shot dead while watching rioting.

Reporter:

staff reporter

Two men have appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court accused of rioting in Creggan on the night journalist Lyra McKee was killed.
Patrick Gallagher, 29, of Gartan Square and 24-year-old Jude McCrory, of Magowan Park, are both charged with rioting and throwing a petrol bomb on April 18, 2019.
Lyra McKee, a 29-year-old journalist, was shot dead by a new IRA gunman whilst observing rioting in Creggan on that date.
An investigating officer told Derry Magistrate's Court he believed he could connect Gallagher and McCrory to the charges.
There was no objection to bail, subject to a number of conditions.
These include one surety of £750, a curfew and an electronic tag.
Both men are also banned from contacting each other or any other co-accused.
Derwin Harvey, defence solicitor both accused, said the threshold to connect his clients to the charge was 'very low' and it was 'accepted with a degree of hesitation.'.
He said that the only evidence put to Gallagher and McCrory is video footage which has been in possession of police since April 2019.
The solicitor told the court that this footage has been reviewed by senior lawyers and 'something has changed and it now merits prosecution.'.
Mr Harvey said that he would expect the case to be dealt with 'expeditiously' as the evidence had been in possession of the police for over two years, 
He added that he hoped on the next occasion the Public Prosecution Service would be in a position to announce a date for preliminary enquiry or he would be requesting a review of the bail conditions.
In respect of Gallagher, the solicitor told the court he was 'involved in making a documentary and his role was no different to that of the documentary maker Reggie Yates. He takes issue with the fact that he faces these criminal charges.'.
District Judge Barney McElholm said he agreed that the case 'should, on the face of it, proceed fairly quickly' as all the evidence is present.
The judge said: "I appreciate there may be reasons for attempting to try a number of people together and if that is going to cause unreasonable delay, no doubt the prosecution will bring that to the attention of the court."
The case will be mentioned again on October 21.

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

