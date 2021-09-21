Search

21/09/2021

Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 21st September, 2021

Obituaries

Reporter:

Derry Now

McCAFFERTY, Noreen - 19th September 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital and formerly of 12 Ardglen Park, loving daughter of the late Vincent and Norah and dear sister of Barry, Anne, Nuala, Vincent, Regina and the late Jim. House strictly private please. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Eugene’s Cathedral today (Tuesday) at 11 o’clock. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McDONNELL, Collette (nee Rabbett) - 20th September 2021 (peacefully) at her home 30 Hawthorn Grove, Derry. RIP. Loving mother of Amanda, Kerry, Ethan, and Aobheanna, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother, dear sister of James, Mary, and the late Leo, Christopher, Colm, and Joseph (RIP). Sadly, owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. Her funeral will leave from her home tomorrow (Wednesday) at 8.45am for Requiem Mass at 9.30am in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh followed by interment in City Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

