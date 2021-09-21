Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 21st September, 2021

McCAFFERTY, Noreen - 19th September 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital and formerly of 12 Ardglen Park, loving daughter of the late Vincent and Norah and dear sister of Barry, Anne, Nuala, Vincent, Regina and the late Jim. House strictly private please. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Eugene’s Cathedral today (Tuesday) at 11 o’clock. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.
McDONNELL, Collette (nee Rabbett) - 20th September 2021 (peacefully) at her home 30 Hawthorn Grove, Derry. RIP. Loving mother of Amanda, Kerry, Ethan, and Aobheanna, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother, dear sister of James, Mary, and the late Leo, Christopher, Colm, and Joseph (RIP). Sadly, owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. Her funeral will leave from her home tomorrow (Wednesday) at 8.45am for Requiem Mass at 9.30am in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh followed by interment in City Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.
More News
Sinead McLaughlin of the SDLP has criticised the Department for Economy for pulling out of three separate meetings with Derry & Strabane Council at the last minute
Sinn Féin councillor, Conor Heaney, said the Council's decision to explore putting in electric vehicle charging points in car-parks was "an important move"
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.