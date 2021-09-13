Urgent appeal for nurses to make themselves available at Altnagelvin Hospital which is under 'extreme pressure' caring for patients

Altnagelvin Hospital - under 'extreme pressure' caring for patients.
An urged appeal has been made for nursing staff to make themselves available to work to Altnagelvin Hospital due to it being under 'extreme pressure' caring for patients.
A spokesperson for the Western Health and Social Care Trust said: "Our Altnagelvin Hospital site is under extreme pressure while we care for an increasing number of sick patients.
“We are appealing to any available Trust employed Nursing staff, registered and unregistered, who could support wards and departments tonight, tomorrow and in the coming days to contact us with their availability.
“Any staff with availability for tonight or tomorrow should contact (028) 7161 0803 up until 9p.00m tonight.
“Staff who have availability tomorrow night and the coming days, please contact the Bank Office on (028) 7161 1123 which is operational between 9.00am to 5.00pm.”
The spokesperson concluded: “Many thanks to our staff for their ongoing support.”
