Derry police warn about sextortion

Derry police are warning people about sextorition.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Before you get intimate with someone online, take a minute to think. Do you know who you are talking to or who you are thinking of sharing images with?
“Sextortion is a form of blackmail where a criminal threatens to reveal intimate images of the victim online unless they give in to their demands.
“If this has happened to you please ring us. We can help.
“Contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
“You can also use our online reporting form – http://ow.ly/X8mv50FYuT6.”
