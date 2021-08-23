Search our Archive

23/08/2021

Heartbreaking scenes as new-born baby of Derry mum who died from Covid christened at her funeral

Tragic Samantha Willis laid to rest

Heartbreaking scenes as new-born baby of Derry mum who died from Covid christened at her funeral

Samantha Willis's new-born baby was christened at her funeral

Reporter:

staff reporter

There were heartbreaking scenes as the new-born baby of the young Derry woman who died from Covid-19 was christened at her funeral today.

Samantha Willis passed away in Altnagelvin Hospital on Friday having given birth while on life support to baby girl, Eviegrace.

The 35-year-old had been admitted for treatment after contracting the virus.

Samantha, from Strathfoyle, had three other children.

Following her death, her heartbroken husband, Josh, posted a tribute to her on Facebook, in which he described how she struggled with the illness before dying with her family at her side.

Mourners at her Requiem Mass in St Columb's Church, Chapel Road in the Waterside area of the city, this morning, were told her death was 'untimely' and 'very much out of order.'

Celebrant, Fr Joe Clifford, an uncle of Josh, said no answers would satisfy the 'deep loss' of the family.

He added: “It is difficult to understand why we are here for this today. The Liturgy today is about grieving but there are sprinkles of hope in there – but it is about grieving and it's almost irony of what we are doing today is that we are acknowledging death and a life at the same time. We are doing a funeral Liturgy acknowledging the end of life, and Baptism acknowledging the beginning of life.

“It's rare to do it this way, but it speaks about death and life – all inter-woven, sadness and joy all at the same time, but it is never brought together as close as this. And the joy of the Baptism and new life doesn't diminish or minimise death - because it is the sadness that brings us here.”

Stating the death of Samantha was 'untimely' and 'out of order,' Fr Clifford added: “It is very much out of order, especially when Samantha brought forth new life just days ago, it doesn't make sense.“

Samantha was laid to rest in Ballyoan Cemetery in the Waterside.

She is survived by her husband Josh, childrenfShéa, Holly, Lilyanna and Eviegrace,.parents Mary and Laurence Curran, brothers Mark, Ryan and Adam, and sister Danielle.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media