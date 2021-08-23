Heartbreaking scenes as new-born baby of Derry mum who died from Covid christened at her funeral

There were heartbreaking scenes as the new-born baby of the young Derry woman who died from Covid-19 was christened at her funeral today.

Samantha Willis passed away in Altnagelvin Hospital on Friday having given birth while on life support to baby girl, Eviegrace.

The 35-year-old had been admitted for treatment after contracting the virus.

Samantha, from Strathfoyle, had three other children.

Following her death, her heartbroken husband, Josh, posted a tribute to her on Facebook, in which he described how she struggled with the illness before dying with her family at her side.

Mourners at her Requiem Mass in St Columb's Church, Chapel Road in the Waterside area of the city, this morning, were told her death was 'untimely' and 'very much out of order.'

Celebrant, Fr Joe Clifford, an uncle of Josh, said no answers would satisfy the 'deep loss' of the family.

He added: “It is difficult to understand why we are here for this today. The Liturgy today is about grieving but there are sprinkles of hope in there – but it is about grieving and it's almost irony of what we are doing today is that we are acknowledging death and a life at the same time. We are doing a funeral Liturgy acknowledging the end of life, and Baptism acknowledging the beginning of life.

“It's rare to do it this way, but it speaks about death and life – all inter-woven, sadness and joy all at the same time, but it is never brought together as close as this. And the joy of the Baptism and new life doesn't diminish or minimise death - because it is the sadness that brings us here.”

Stating the death of Samantha was 'untimely' and 'out of order,' Fr Clifford added: “It is very much out of order, especially when Samantha brought forth new life just days ago, it doesn't make sense.“

Samantha was laid to rest in Ballyoan Cemetery in the Waterside.

She is survived by her husband Josh, childrenfShéa, Holly, Lilyanna and Eviegrace,.parents Mary and Laurence Curran, brothers Mark, Ryan and Adam, and sister Danielle.