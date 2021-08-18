18/08/2021

Search our Archive

John Scullion cycles the length of Ireland in aid of Belfast hospitals

John's wife Michelle had a three-month stay in hospital during a recent pregnancy

John Scullion cycles the length of Ireland in aid of Belfast hospitals

Family and friends with John, Gerry and Rory at the finish at Malin Head .

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

A Carn Wheelers' cyclist recently cycled the length of Ireland to raise fund for the Royal Jubilee Maternity and Royal Victoria hospitals in Belfast.

John Scullion set off on Friday from Mizen Head, on the tip of West Cork, to begin his cycle with the support of fellow club members Gerry Kelly and Rory O’Connor.


John, Rory and Gerry start their epic cycle from Mizen Head.

John took on the challenge to raise funds for the Royal Victoria Hospital Ward 5C cardiac ward and the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital.

His family were indebted to the staff from both hospitals after the care provided for his wife Michelle during her lengthy stay before safely delivering their baby Odhran. 

Michelle has a genetic heart condition, Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HOCM). While this didn’t cause any issues with the three previous pregnancies, the fourth time round was very different.

In October 2019, while 26 weeks pregnant, consultants decided it was no longer safe for Michelle to continue her pregnancy at home and so began a three month hospital stay.

At this time with three babies at home, Aoife (5), Orlaith (3) and Michael (2), this was an extremely difficult time.

The staff supported Michelle both physically and mentally throughout those difficult three months and provided exceptional care which made a very difficult time much more bearable.

John and his family were indebted for the support they received and as a thank you he set out to raise money to help with much needed resources for both wards.


John with his wife Michelle and family after the cycle.

From Friday to Sunday John cycled a total of 415.3 miles over three days, a fantastic achievement and they rolled into Malin Head on Sunday afternoon. An excellent achievement by John, Gerry and Rory.

All donations for this worthy charity are still welcome - CLICK HERE...

FLASHBACK: Another successful Tour of South Derry for Carn Wheelers

Annual event that raises money for MacMillan Cancer Care

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media