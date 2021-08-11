11/08/2021

Magherafelt teenager signs first professional soccer contract

Aaron Donnelly signs pro deal with English Championship side Nottingham Forest

Magherafelt teenager signs first professional soccer contract

Aaron Donnelly signs his first professional soccer contract. (Pic: Nottingham Forest FC)

Michael McMullan

A Magherafelt teenager has signed his first professional contract with English Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Aaron Donnelly made his senior debut for the club during the summer and came off the bench in a 2-0 win at Port Vale.


Aaron in action during his senior debut against Port Vale.  (Pic: Nottingham Forest FC)

The 18 year-old defender started his underage career with local club Magherafelt Sky Blues and later Dungannon Swifts.

He played Gaelic football for the local O'Donovan Rossa club and local school St Pius College.

Aaron has played for the Forest U18 and U23 teams and will be in the U21 squad who take on Aston Villa in Friday's season opener.

"I'm delighted to sign my first professional contract," Donnelly told the Nottingham Forest website.

"I've loved my time here so far and I can't wait to kick-on now. The coaches have been fantastic with me and I feel like my game is developing here.

"I look at players like Joe Worrall and Ryan Yates who have been in the first team for a number of seasons and they go to show there's a pathway there for the young players. 

"Now it's time for me to keep working hard, we have an exciting season ahead and we're all really looking forward to it."

U23 Head Coach, Andy Reid, commented how Donnelly has 'really developed' in the last season after 'impressive' progress with the U18s.

"Since we've had Aaron in with us full-time, he's adapted to the demands really well and now it's up to us as a coaching staff to unlock that potential we see in him."

