St Mary's Magherafelt pupil Conor Falls signs for Huddersfield Town

St Mary's Magherafelt pupil Conor Falls is the latest local scholar to pursue a career in professional soccer, after signing for English Championship club Huddersfield Town.

Falls, from Cookstown, signed from Glentoran and is one of nine players to join the club's academy for the 2020/21 season he and will join the club's U17 squad.

He isn't the only Northern Ireland player to join the Terriers. Cliftonville's Northern Ireland U16 player Brodie Spencer has also been snapped up by the club. All nine newcomers visited the club's Canalside training complex this week.

Conor just completed his Year 12 studies and follows two St Pius Magherafelt pupils who have headed over the water in the last year.

Magherafelt's Aaron Donnelly signed with Nottingham Forest and Michael Forbes, from Ardboe, has joined West Ham United.

St Mary's Magherafelt pupil Terry Devlin, who played for the 'Convent' in last season's Rannafast final, also had a trial with the Hammers and is back playing with Dungannon Swifts.