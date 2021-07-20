Search our Archive

20/07/2021

'Bulky lift' service to resume in Derry

Service to start again on Monday next after suspension

Derry City and Strabane District Council is to resume its 'bulky lift' service on Monday next.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has advised that its Bulky Waste Collection Service, that was suspended earlier this week because of operational issues, will resume on Monday next, July 26.

 You can book the service online at www.derrystrabane.com/bulkywaste or speak to the team directly on 028 71 374107.

