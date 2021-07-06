Derry minors receive a boost as they prepare for All-Ireland series

Derry minor manager Martin Boyle. (Pic: Piaras Ó Midheach/Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

Derry minor manager Martin Boyle has been handed a boost ahead of Saturday’s 2020 All-Ireland Semi-Final with Meath in Páirc Esler (3.00).

Lachlan Murray had his red card from last Friday’s Ulster Final rescinded on Tuesday night and will be available for selection on Saturday.

Murray scored five points before being sent off in the 44th minute on a straight red card by referee James Lewis, who deemed he struck with his knee after a tangle on the ground with Monaghan’s Nathan Lavery.

Boyle, who is without the injured duo Raymond Dillon and Sean Deehan, will now have Murray available for Saturday.

They take on a Meath side who saw off Offaly in last week’s Leinster Final.

Kerry will face Roscommon in the other Semi-Final.

Boyle and his management team are currently double jobbing with the 2021 minor squad who face Armagh in the first of Ulster in Owenbeg on Wednesday, July 28.

A look at Derry minors' All-Ireland opponents

Meath were one-point winners over Offaly in the Leinster Final

Derry minors secure third title in six seasons after dramatic finale

McGonigle is the Derry hero with late save

