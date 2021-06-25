Derry make three changes to their minor team ahead of Tyrone clash

Ulster rivals meet in refixed 2020 Semi-Final

Derry GAA

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

Derry minor manager Martin Boyle has named his team for Saturday's refixed 2020 Ulster MFC Semi-Final with Tyrone in the Athletic Grounds (1.00).

The Oakleafers have made three changes since seeing off Armagh back in December, when Dan Higgins' goal was the decisive score in a 1-7 to 0-8 win at Owenbeg.

Limavady's Sean Deehan and Slaughtneil player Ray Dillon are both out with knee injuries.

There are inclusions for U16 players Patrick McGurk and Niall O'Donnell. McGurk, man of the match in Lavey's recent U16 win over Dungiven, replaces Deehan at full-back, with Ballinderry's O'Donnell coming into the attack.

Donncha Gilmore missed much of last season with a cruciate ligament injury, but the Steelstown man has fully recovered and slots into the team with Peter McCullagh missing out. The Slaughtneil player picked up an ankle injury in recent weeks, but has recovered and is named among the substitutes.

Niall McGonagle, Darragh Wade and Ryan McEldowney missed the last round through injury and are also listed on the bench.

DERRY: Kian McGonigle (Dungiven); Adam McGonigle (Glen), Patrick McGurk (Lavey), Connor Shiels (Desertmartin); Mark Doherty (Newbridge), Eoin McEvoy (Magherafelt), Lee Brady (Bellaghy); Dan Higgins (Magherafelt), Patrick O'Kane (Dungiven); Donncha Gilmore (Steelstown), Matthew Downey (Lavey), Jody McDermott (Glen); Charlie Diamond (Bellaghy), Lachlan Murray (Desertmartin), Niall O'Donnell (Ballinderry)
SUBS: Caolan Hazlett (Drum), Karl Doherty (Slaughtmanus), Jude Moore (Greenlough), Niall Duggan (Lavey), Ryan McEldowney (Desertmartin), Peter McCullagh (Slaughtneil), Niall McGonagle (Dungiven), Darragh Wade (Magherafelt), Calum Downey (Lavey)

