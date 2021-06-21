McGuckian named as U20 skipper

Conleth McGuckian has been named as the Derry U20 captain. (Pic: Tom Heaney)
Derry U20 manager Paddy Bradley has named Glen's Conleth McGuckian as his captain ahead of the new season.
McGuckian was part of the Derry minor football under Paddy Campbell and played in the Ulster Final defeat of 2018, before moved on to U20 level with former manager Mickey Donnelly.
Jude Donnelly brought him on board with the Watties' senior team, where he starred in their win over Slaughtneil in the 2018 Derry SFC semi-final.
Derry will play Monaghan in the first round of the championship on Friday, July 9 at Owenbeg.
