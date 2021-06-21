Promotion will inspire players to wear the Derry jersey says minor boss

Derry minor manager Martin Boyle believes the county's promotion to Division Two will have a knock-on effect on the players coming up through the ranks.

The Ballinascreen man is currently preparing the 2020 and 2021 teams for Ulster championship action.

Derry will plan Tyrone on Saturday (Athletic Grounds 1.00) in the refixed 2020 semi-final, with the 2021 competition coming down the tracks with a home game against Armagh at the end of July.

“There is a degree of renewed optimism with everyone pulling in the right direction,” Boyle said in an interview with the County Derry Post ahead of Saturday's game.

“We are back in Division 2, we will be competitive in Division 2 and we are coming out of the doldrums as such.”

The minor management have told their players about the prospect of playing for a decade at senior level for the Oakleaf County.

“We see a glint in a lot of these minors' eyes that they want to be a part of Rory Gallagher's senior panel in the next few years. They see a pathway of exciting times ahead.

“For cubs, that's what they want. They are proud club men, but they have that fire in their belly to play for Derry,” Boyle continued.

“In three or four years' time, there will be three or four of these boys on our senior team, I have no doubt at all. The level of commitment required for county football is phenomenal and these boys live their lives religiously.”

“They are so driven, they are a special unit and I just hope they can produce their best, that's all you want for them.”

