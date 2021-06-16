Derry weather - is it time to get the lawn mower out?

What the forecasters at predicting.

Derry weather... what we can expect tomorrow

Tomorrow will start dry and sunny.

Tonight will be dry with lengthy clear periods. Minimum temperature 5 °C.

There will be a dry and sunny start tomorrow. However, cloud will build from the west through the morning with scattered showers spreading east from around midday.

Turning dry and brighter in the east from mid-afternoon. Maximum temperature 19°C.

It will be dry and bright on Friday and Saturday. However, it is likely to become more unsettled with the chance of some rain by Sunday. Chilly at night.

