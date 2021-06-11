Derry unchanged for crunch tie with Roscommon

Derry have named and unchanged team for Saturday's crunch NFL clash with Roscommon at Owenbeg (2.00).

The Oakleafers must avoid defeat to secure their spot in Division 2B for next season.

Derry lost their opening two games, both away, to Mayo and Kildare before edging out Donegal in a 3-22 to 3-21 classic in Round 3.

Roscommon have lost all three games so far and would stay up at Derry's expense, by virtue of head to head, should they beat Dominic McKinley and Cormac Donnelly's side.

DERRY: Oisin O’Doherty; Conor McAllister, Brian Óg McGilligan, Darragh McCloskey; Sean Cassidy, Conor Kelly, Meehaul McGrath; John Mullan, Gerald Bradley; Mark McGuigan, Cormac O’Doherty, Richie Mullan; Odhran McKeever, Brian Cassidy, Sé McGuigan

SUBS: Conor O'Kane, Alan Grant, Ruairi McWilliams, Deaglan Foley, Shea Cassidy, Brendan Laverty, Cathair McGilligan, Charlie Gilmore, Eoghan Cassidy, Mark Craig

ROSCOMMON: Enda Lawless; Paul Dolan, Darren Fallon, Donal Kelly; Eoghan Costello, Shane Naughton, Peter Kellehan; Ben McGahon, Eoin Coyle; Cathal Dolan, Jason Kilkenny (Capt.), Conall Kennelly; Mathew Comerford, Conor Mulry, Cathal Kenny