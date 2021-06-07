Derry schools encouraged to take part in initiative aimed at combatting single use plastic pollution

The Refillution continues – two years on

Local school children are being encouraged to join NI Water's Refullition campaign.

John Gill

Derry schools are being encouraged to take part in a major initiative aimed at combatting single use plastic pollution.

NI Water’s ‘Join the Refillution’ campaign is celebrating its second anniversary with those schools signed up to the initiative promising to reduce the number of single use plastic water bottles within their schools and encourage all their pupils to refill a reusable bottle with tap water.  

To celebrate the second anniversary of Refillution, NI Water’s education team will provide talks and refill packs to schools with the aim of every school community to continue to reduce plastic waste and refill a reusable bottle every day. 

The pack will also include a pledge page with useful hints and tips on how to continue the Refillution. 

If your school would like to become a refill school contact education@niwater.com to sign up.

