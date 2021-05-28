John Hume's trilogy of international peace prizes gift to his beloved city

28/05/2021
Pat Hume and her family handing over her late husbands international peace prizes to Mayor Brian Tierney.
The three major international peace prizes awarded to the late John Hume have been gifted by his family to the people of his beloved city.
Mr Hume, a founding member and former leader of the SDLP, is the only person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, the Martin Luther King Jnr Non-Violent Prize and the Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize.
He died in August last year, aged 83.
Today, his family presented the awards to Derry City and Strabane District Council at a ceremony held in the city's Guildhall.
Councillors will now meet to formally accept the awards and decide on a location where they will be publicly exhibited, either in the Guildhall or the nearby Tower Museum.
Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Mr Hume's son, also named John, said it's what his father would have wanted.
He said: “It is a very happy day for the Hume family. When dad was awarded these great prizes, he always said that they very much awards for everyone, for all those who struggle for peace in Ireland, North and South.
“Dad, as everyone knows, was a very proud Derry man, very proud of the city, and I think it is great that, hopefully, these awards will be on display here and will be an inspiration to generations to come.”
