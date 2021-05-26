Mullan backs union call for suspension of controversial academic selection tests

26/05/2021
Academic selection tests are 'unfair' and 'unncessary,' MLA Karen Mullan has said.
Calls from a leading teaching union to suspend controversial academic selection tests planned for later this year have got the backing of Foyle Sinn Fein MLA, Karen Mullan.
Describing such tests as 'unfair' and 'unnecessary,' she said they needed to stop.
She was speaking after the Irish National Teachers Organisation, at its annual conference, called for academic selection tests to be suspended again this year to avoid putting young children through mental anguish.
Ms Mullan said: “This is the latest in a series of mounting calls for academic selection to be scrapped.
“I would call on schools still planning to use academic selection to listen to this call from the trade union, as well as the voices of experts, parents and others and abandon academic selection once and for all.”
