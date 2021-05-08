Thomas Burke Perpetual Cup launched today at Trojans

The Thomas Burke Perpetual Cup was launched today by Trojans YCG at Oakland Park.

The competition has been organised to honour the memory of former player and coach ‘Burkey’ as he was affectionately known, who passed away suddenly on April 23, 2020.

Thomas played for Trojans as a youth and senior player and then went on to coach the club’s 5-6 year olds. He was much-loved and respected by all who knew him.

Eight teams will contest this inaugural competition. They are Creggan Swifts, Don Boscos, Bonagee, Foyle Harps, Maiden City, Strabane Athletic, Top of the Hill Celtic and Trojans. The prize money will total £2,000, with £1,000 for the winners, £500 for the runners up and £250 each for the beaten semi-finalists.

All games will take place at Oakland Park with the opening match scheduled for Saturday, June 5. The final will take place on Saturday, June 19 at 2pm. The club hopes to have spectators at the games but the competition will operate within whatever covid regulations are in place at the time.

Trojans are grateful for the support of ‘Burkey’s’ family, his wife Bronagh and kids Aoife and Adam, his parents Thomas and Linda, and sister Rachel.

Trojans would like to put on record their thanks to the main sponsor of the competition, Vogue Car Sales. Further financial support has also come from Bay Road Soccer, Mouldings Direct, 3 Bridges Car Sales, McKeever Newsagents and our very own James McClean.

The draw for the Thomas Burke Perpetual Cup took place this morning and is as follows:

Creggan Swifts v Maiden City | Saturday 5 June 2pm

Trojans v Don Boscos | Monday 7 June 7pm

Foyle Harps v TOTHC | Wednesday 9 June 7pm

Strabane Athletic v Bonagee Utd | Saturday 12 June 2pm