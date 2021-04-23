School gate closure putting children's lives at risk - claim parents

Parents of children attending a Derry primary school are to launch a petition in attempt to get a closed rear gate at the school reopened.

A number of parents of children at Oliver Plunkett Primary School in Strathfoyle are angered by the decision by its board of governors to close an entry gate at the rear of the school.

School principal, Eamon Moore, said the decision to shut the gate was taken on 'child protection grounds' following an assessment by Education Authority Health and Safety and child protection services.

However, a group of parents claim the shutting of the gate was putting the lives of children at risk.

One said: “Due to an increase in the number of homes to the rear of the school, we fought long and hard to get the gate opened. It was open for 10 years and now it has been closed.

“It was closed at the start of the year and we organised a petition which has been ignored, but we will be launching another. We were sent a text this week stating the issue would be reviewed in September.

“We have offered to raise money to have a camera installed so children could be 'buzzed in' by the secretary, but that has been turned down.

“Not only is the gate being closed causing great inconvenience – it means children have to walk around an extra 15 minutes or be driven, we believe our children are being put at further risk by the gate remaining closed.”

Pointing out over 50 families were affected, the mother added: “I have a child in primary seven and it has taken away his independence, as he now has to be driven to school.

“Also, parents are fearful for the safety of their children – a number of years ago a child was walking along the road they now have to take when they were stopped by a woman who tried to coax them to get into her car. Fortunately, the child had the sense to run off.”

The parent added: “We have asked have there been any recorded incidents of child protection or health and safety since the gate was opened, and we have been told 'no' and that it was a preventative measure.

“If there had been a incident in which a child would have been hurt or harmed, or something, we would understand it, but there is not. It is very frustrating because there has been no consultation. In fact, a lot of parents have taken their children away from the school.”