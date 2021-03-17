Back to school... Translink announce changes to timetable

Contact
Translink is implement a new timetable to coincide with all primary school pupils returning to class.
Translink has announced details of timetable changes to be implemented from Monday next, March 22, to coincide with the return of all primary school children to class.
Ian Campbell, director of service operations, said they continued to work closely with the Education Authority on the re-introduction of the Translink network of school services to enable children to return safely over the coming period, with a return to our full school bus timetable and an enhanced train timetable.
He added: “We will continue to use enhanced cleaning regimes using the latest cleaning technology and long-lasting anti-viral products providing ongoing protection which means our fleet and facilities are cleaner than ever.
“Whilst vaccinations continue to be rolled out, we are still in a critical period of this pandemic and we would remind everyone travelling with us, including all post primary pupils, to - wear a face covering (unless exempt), practice good hand hygiene, socially distance and use contactless payments to minimise interaction, so together, we can keep everyone safe and limit the spread of the virus”.
“We are also joining forces with the Education Authority on an on-board inspection programme, encouraging young people to wear a face covering to protect everyone.”
Mr Campbell concluded: “As the vaccination programme gains momentum and restrictions are further eased, we look forward to welcoming passengers back when they are ready to travel with us again.”
Children of key workers or vulnerable pupils who have been provided with a ‘bespoke’ Translink service over the last few months should return to using their usual scheduled school service.
Passengers should check their journey in advance of travelling. Up to date timetable information is available by checking the Translink Journey Planner and website www.translink.co.uk or by phoning the contact centre on 028 9066 6630.
