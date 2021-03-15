Cash and suspected drugs seized by police in Derry investigating criminality linked to INLA

Contact
The search operation was carried out by the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force
Money, electronic devices and a small quantity of suspected Class B drugs were recovered by police during a search operation in Derry today.
The search was carried out by the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating criminality linked to the INLA.
Detective Inspector Brennan said: “Officers carried out a proactive police operation at a property in the area. A sum of money, a number of electronic devices and a small quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs were recovered during the operation.
“The Paramilitary Crime Task Force are committed to tackling criminality by INLA Paramilitaries in the local area.
“We will continue to listen to the public and act on the information they provide us, to target those criminals, involved in the sale and supply of illegal drugs at every opportunity.
“I would encourage members of the community who may have information that could assist our efforts, to please get in touch. We will listen to you and we will act on information you provide.
