Construction to begin on NI's first shared campus build

County Derry is set to become home to Northern Ireland's first Shared Campus, with work on the project set to commence in Spring 2021.

Woodvale Construction Company Ltd have been appointed to the site in Limavady, which will bring together St Mary's High School and Limavady High School.

A spokesperson for the Project Board of Limavady Shared Education Campus confirmed architects were working with the schools with a view to commencing work this Spring.

"The facilities will be used by pupils from both schools and will enhance provision as well as build on the ethos of sharing that already exists," they said.

"The many years of shared education already undertaken by the schools has contributed to this aim through improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united and shared society.

"The new Limavady Shared Education facilities will continue to strengthen the strong community bond within the schools and help to promote further shared activities within the local community.

"With construction planned to start in Spring 2021, this project will be the forerunner to a new shared approach in the creation of school facilities and will pave the way for other shared partnerships to expand their relationship and provide the best facilities and support for their pupils."