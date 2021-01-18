Council to continue consultations with Derry bowlers about the future of their clubhouse

Derry's council has agreed to continue consultations with a local bowling club over the future of its clubhouse.

Brooke Park Bowling Club members have been asking for a new clubhouse at their Rosemount base for several years.

The club was formed in 1928 and the current clubhouse has been in place for more than 20 years.

However, members say the portacabin building is not fit for purpose.

Brooke Park, including the site of the bowling club, is owned and managed by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The council has put forward a number of options.

Option one is to replace the clubhouse on a 'like for like' basis at a cost of £180,000.

The second option is to repair the current building at a cost of £60,000.

Option three is a new permanent structure to facilitate the bowling club and enhance changing facilities for other sports clubs, together with infrastructural development to improve traffic management and parking facilities within the Brooke Park facilities.

A decision on the clubhouse plans had been deferred at a council meeting in December to allow more details on the plans to be brought forward.

When the issue was discussed at a meeting of the council's Health and Community committee on Thursday, councillors agreed to again delay a final decision to allow more consultation to take place between council officials and members of the club.

The council will also consult with the governing body for bowling in Northern Ireland.