Mayor of Derry self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19

First Citizen said he will continue his duties from home

Derry's Mayor to host a special event next month for all the P7s who have just left primary school

Mayor Brian Tierney.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The Mayor of Derry is self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Brian Tierney will be carrying out all of his mayoral duties online from today.

The Mayor will be self-isolating for a two-week period and during that time will be carrying out all of his mayoral duties online.

Some planned events that the Mayor had hoped to physically attend will now be attended by the Deputy Mayor or the relevant chair of committee.

The Mayor said he would continue his role from home.

Among the engagements he will continue to do will include chairing the full council meeting scheduled for Thursday evening, via Youtube.

He encouraged the public to continue adhering to the public health guidance around washing their hands, keeping a 2m distance and wearing a face covering.

Members of the public looking to make contact with the Mayor are asked to contact his office directly at mayor@derrystrabane.com

